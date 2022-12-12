Life Dental Spa analysis: About 15% of Romanians who come to visit our country for the Winter Holidays cross the threshold of a Dental Clinic



Life Dental Spa analysis: About 15% of Romanians who come to visit our country for the Winter Holidays cross the threshold of a Dental Clinic.

Prices are 4 times more affordable in Romania than in Western Europe or the US; Thousands of Romanians from Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK and even the US cross the threshold of Life Dental Spa clinics in December; Life Dental Spa’s business will double this year to more than EUR... The post (...)