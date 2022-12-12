Leonardo Badea (BNR): The reversal of the cheap money regime implies adjustments in the trends of international financial markets



For a very long time the activity on the international financial markets has been dominated by expectations regarding the main central banks of developed economies maintaining accommodative monetary conditions. This translated both into an abundance of liquidity and a low cost of financing in (...)