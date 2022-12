Business closures on the rise in Romania

Business closures on the rise in Romania. At least 58,276 companies in Romania were erased from the National Trade Register (ONRC) in the first 10 months of 2022, 10.44% more than in the same period last year, according to recent official data quoted by Argerpres. Cluj county ranks among the top listers of cities with the highest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]