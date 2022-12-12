 
Romaniapress.com

December 12, 2022

Indonesian embassy at IWA Christmas bazaar: Romanians and foreign citizens are quite open in accepting our cultures
Dec 12, 2022

Indonesian embassy at IWA Christmas bazaar: Romanians and foreign citizens are quite open in accepting our cultures.

Over 60 participating countries from Romania’s international community and some 600 volunteers gathered at the National Library in Bucharest for the International Women Association (IWA)’s Christmas charitable bazaar event on December 11 – after two years of hybrid activities. Endless culinary (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Average Net Salary Edges Up 0.1% In October 2022 Vs Previous Month The average net salary in Romania increased by 0.1% in nominal terms in October 2022 compared with September 2022, to 4,008 lei (EUR817), data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (Dec 13).

Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Soars To 16.8% In November 2022 Romania's annual inflation rate climbed to 16.8% in November 2022 as compared to November 2021, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (Dec 13).

10 large companies in Romania with an impact of over 100,000 employees on the labour market have integrated art into business in 2022 In only ten months since its launch, 10 multinational and entrepreneurial companies, with an impact of over 100,000 employees on the labour market, have accessed integrated visual arts services in their efforts to accelerate transformation, strengthen reputation and adapt the organizational (...)

The future of reproductive medicine, now available at Gynera Floreasca Park Patients who are fighting infertility and couples trying to conceive can now find multiple medical solutions right here, in Romania, at the newest most modern center of reproductive medicine, recently launched in Bucharest Floreasca Park. The clinic’s unique concept offers an integrated approach (...)

Annual inflation in Romania reaches 16.8% in November Romania’s National Institute of Statistics recently announced that the annual inflation rate in November 2022 stood at 16.8%, the highest level since 2002. The most significant price hikes registered were for sugar (162%), electricity (147%), butter (143.4%), and cooking oil (140.6%). Also more (...)

Globalworth launches conference center in Bucharest Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announced on December 12 that it launched a new conference center in Bucharest. Nord Events Center is located in the Globalworth Campus and has an area of 1,850 square meters. It can accommodate approximately 1,200 (...)

Timisoara commemorates heroes of the 1989 Revolution Film screenings, a candlelight vigil, laying of wreaths, rock concerts, and the sound of public alarm sirens will be used to commemorate heroes of the 1989 Revolution in the city that started it, Timişoara. Timişoara City Hall and the associations of revolutionaries in the city have prepared a (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |