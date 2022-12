One in two Romanians regift Christmas presents that they do not like



One in two Romanians regift Christmas presents that they do not like.

Roughly half of Romanians give the Christmas presents they’ve received and do not like to someone else as a gift, whereas only 11% of the Spanish, 17% of the French, and one in four Italians do the same. The shame or effort that comes with returning a gift is what makes regifting a common (...)