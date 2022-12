Nuclearelectrica Reconnects Cernavoda Unit 1 To National Power Grid

Nuclearelectrica Reconnects Cernavoda Unit 1 To National Power Grid. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report on Monday (Dec 12) that Unit 1 was reconnected to the national power grid on the evening of December 11, 2022 and it has reached nominal power on the morning of December 12, (...)