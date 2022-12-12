Energy Ministry : Romania started the winter period with over 3 billion cubic meters of gas in storage

Romania started the winter period with over 3 billion cubic meters of gas in storage, all the necessary measures being implemented so that end consumers do not have problems in the supply of energy and natural gas, regardless of the temperature, said Dan Dragan, secretary of state in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]