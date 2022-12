Wizz Air Cancels 15 Flights On Dec 12 Alone Amid Heavy Snowfall In The United Kingdom

Wizz Air Cancels 15 Flights On Dec 12 Alone Amid Heavy Snowfall In The United Kingdom. Fifteen flights operated by low-cost airline Wizz Air to and from Romania have been cancelled on Monday (Dec 12) alone.