Romanian President to place Schengen accession topic on European Council’s agenda

Romanian President to place Schengen accession topic on European Council's agenda. Speaking for the first time after the negative vote on Romania's Schengen accession in the Justice and Home Affairs Council last week, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed his disappointment and assured that he would place the topic on the agenda of the European Council at the end of this