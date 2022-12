Romanian water bottling company Zizin invests EUR 5 mln in new plant

Romanian water bottling company Zizin invests EUR 5 mln in new plant. Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Zizin, owned by the Lazăr family, is investing EUR 5 mln in a new factory to be opened next year, according to Ziarul Financiar. "After it has operated for more than 50 years at the current location, we began works for a new factory, an ambitious project (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]