Consultancy firm says Romania's Govt. is slow in processing green energy grants

Consultancy firm says Romania's Govt. is slow in processing green energy grants. As many as 800 investors have submitted projects in the renewable energy area in May-June in response to the Government's call, but they got no answer so far even if the grants should be extended by the end of the year, Roxana Mircea, managing partner REI Grup explained in a debate on this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]