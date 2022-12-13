IntMin Bode voices deep indignation at vote in JHA Council in open letter to Austrian counterpart

IntMin Bode voices deep indignation at vote in JHA Council in open letter to Austrian counterpart. Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode sent an open letter to Gerhard Karner, his Austrian counterpart, expressing his “deep indignation” at the vote of the JHA Council against Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, after the latter had previously given assurances, in Vienna, that he is “a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]