President Iohannis: I was upset and disappointed with the vote on Schengen, I am determined to take the things further



President Iohannis: I was upset and disappointed with the vote on Schengen, I am determined to take the things further.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday evening that he was “upset and disappointed” with the fact that Romania did not obtain all the votes in order to join the Schengen area and mentioned that he is determined to take things “further” until our country becomes a member of the free... The (...)