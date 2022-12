Bringo Leases 600 Sqms of Offices in Eminescu Offices Project

Bringo Leases 600 Sqms of Offices in Eminescu Offices Project. Delivery platform Bringo has leased a 600-sqm area in Eminescu Offices office building developed by Akcent Development in downtown Bucharest and managed by the Asset Services team of Cushman & Wakefiled Echinox. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]