ING: Record High Nov Inflation, Faster Services Price Growth Likely to Force BNR to Raise Key Rate to 7% in Jan 2023. Romania in November posted record high inflation, of 16.8%, a 20-year high, and December is most likely to bring the peak of this growth cycle, at around 17%, according to ING Bank analysts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]