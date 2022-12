Annual inflation in Romania reaches 16.8% in November

Annual inflation in Romania reaches 16.8% in November. Romania’s National Institute of Statistics recently announced that the annual inflation rate in November 2022 stood at 16.8%, the highest level since 2002. The most significant price hikes registered were for sugar (almost 62%), electricity (47.1%), butter (43.4%), and cooking oil (40.6%). Also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]