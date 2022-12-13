Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma grabs two gold medals at World Championships in Bogota

Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma won two gold medals on Monday, December 12, at the World Championships in Bogota, in the 71 kilograms competition's snatch and total. Toma snatched a new world record of 119 kg and took the first spot on the podium with a total of 256 kg, the Romanian