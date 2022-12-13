Globalworth, the first investor and landlord to achieve Access4you® certification for its entire office buildings portfolio in Romania



Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe and the office market leader in Romania, has achieved the Access4you® certification for the entire portfolio of almost half a million square meters consisting of 16 office buildings in Romania, becoming the first landlord to (...)