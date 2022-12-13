 
Romaniapress.com

December 13, 2022

Almost half of Romanians believe the army can defend the country, says new INSCOP research
Dec 13, 2022

Almost half of Romanians believe the army can defend the country, says new INSCOP research.

INSCOP Research, in partnership with the University of Bucharest, held its first survey on national resilience under the CNCS grant. The data, which was collected between September 14 and October 5, 2022, in a sample pool of 1,500 over-18 people from all kinds of socio-demographic, reveals a (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carbunaru: At Government level there is no approach aimed at a boycott following Austria's vote At the level of the Government, there is no approach aimed at a boycott or any other type of action following the vote expressed by Austria within the JHA Council, the spokesperson for the Government, Dan Carbunaru said on Wednesday. “At the level of the Romanian Government there is no... The (...)

Primark Opens Its First Store In Romania On Dec 15 In Bucharest's ParkLake Shopping Center Irish fashion retailer Primark, famous for its large format stores and low pricing strategy, is opening on Thursday (Dec 15, 2022) its first store in Romania, within Bucharest’s ParkLake shopping center.

Tema Energy Eyes 25% Higher Turnover, Of Over EUR11M, In 2022 Romanian data center developer Tema Energy expects a turnover of over EUR11 million in 2022, up almost 25% versus 2021, as per a statement sent by company representatives.

MedLife Signs EUR228M Syndicated Loan To Refinance And Increase Existing Syndicated Loan MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, in a stock market on Wednesday (Dec1 4) announced the signing of a syndicated loan in the total amount of EUR228 million in order to refinance and increase the existing syndicated loan by EUR50.7 (...)

Ten Large Companies In Romania Integrated Art Into Business In only ten months since its launch, ten multinational and entrepreneurial companies, with an impact of over 100,000 employees on the labor market, have accessed integrated visual arts services in their efforts to accelerate transformation, strengthen reputation and adapt the organizational (...)

President Iohannis on Romania's failed attempt to join the Schengen Area: Culprits are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania On Wednesday, while addressing Romania’s failed attempt to join the Schengen Area, President Klaus Iohannis stated that “the guilty are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania.” “I have seen that there are many public advisors who create expectations related to the Council meeting of today and (...)

Draft bill in Romania makes tips included in checks and payable with cards The Romanian Parliament adopted a new draft bill that obliges businesses like restaurants and bars to include a section indicating the tip in every check that is handed to customers. The level of the tip can be between 0 and 15% of the total cost of the check. The bill also says that the check (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |