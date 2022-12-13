Romania will be able to produce enough ammunition for the entire region, minister says
Dec 13, 2022
Romania will be able to produce enough ammunition for the entire region, minister says.
Romania will continue investments in the defense sector in 2023 so that it gains the capacity to produce enough ammunition for its internal needs and even cover demand in the region, according to economy minister Florin Spătaru. The statement was made during debates on the ministry’s budget for (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]