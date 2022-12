Report: Romania Posts VAT Gap Of 35.7% In 2020, Highest In The EU

Romania registered again the highest value-added tax (VAT) gap among European Union (EU) Member States, with 35.7% of VAT revenues going missing in 2020, according to the European Commission's recent VAT Gap report for 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]