The regrettable and unjustified blockage of Romania’s accession to the Schengen area was one of the topics of Tuesday’s meeting of President Klaus Iohannis with the Ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited in Bucharest, on the occasion of the completion of the Czech Presidency (...)