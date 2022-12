HELLA To Open Engineering Design & Development Center In Palas Campus Office Project

HELLA To Open Engineering Design & Development Center In Palas Campus Office Project. Automotive component manufacturer Hella Romania, the local unit of German-held company Hella, is set to open an engineering design and development center in the Palas Campus office project in the city of Iasi where it leased 1,300 square meters of office (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]