President Iohannis, at the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the STS: STS made constant effort to synchronize with the fast pace of technology development



President Iohannis, at the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the STS: STS made constant effort to synchronize with the fast pace of technology development.

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) made constant efforts so that the development of its capabilities synchronize with the fast pace of technology development, in accordance with the operation and modernization needs of the Romanian state, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, at (...)