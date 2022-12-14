Fondul Proprietatea expects downward revision of NAV along with Hidroelectrica's reevaluation
Dec 14, 2022
Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea – which owns 20% in the state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania – warns that "there is a high probability" that the Fund will soon report a reduction in its net asset value (NAV) of at least 5%, (...)
