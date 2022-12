IKEA Supplier Plimob Invests EUR775,000 to Install Photovoltaic Plant in Partnership with E.ON Energie Romania

IKEA Supplier Plimob Invests EUR775,000 to Install Photovoltaic Plant in Partnership with E.ON Energie Romania. Sighetu Marmatiei-based Plimob, a major local supplier of chairs for IKEA, has invested EUR775,000 to install a photovoltaic plant, in partnership with E.ON Energie Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]