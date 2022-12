Teilor Reopens AFI Cotroceni Store after Revamp under New Format

Teilor Reopens AFI Cotroceni Store after Revamp under New Format. Luxury jewelry chain Teilor is reopening the store of shopping center AFI Cotroceni after a complete revamp under a new format, with this being the 13th unit included in the Oragne Concept Store concept.