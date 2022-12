Romanian Startup Nestor Likely to See Revenues Double in 2022 from 2021

Nestor, a local startup that developed a people intelligence platform, expects to end 2022 with twice as high revenues as in 2021 as 2022 has been a lucrative year for the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]