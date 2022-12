Furniture Producer Taparo Seeks to Hire 60 People at Maramures Plants

Furniture producer Taparo, part of Taparo group of firms founded by entrepreneur Ioan Filip, currently has 60 jobs available for the plants located in Borcut and Targu Lapus localities of Maramures county.