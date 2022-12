Cosmetic Plant Hits RON11.9M Turnover in 2021, Up 6% YOY

Cosmetic Plant Hits RON11.9M Turnover in 2021, Up 6% YOY. Cluj-based cosmetics manufacturer Cosmetic Plant reported RON11.9 million turnover last year, 6% above the 2020 level. This is the best level since the company was founded back in 1991. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]