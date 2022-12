Signal Iduna Aims for over 15% Revenue Growth in 2023

Signal Iduna Aims for over 15% Revenue Growth in 2023. Health insurance provider Signal Iduna plans to increase its revenues by over 15% in 2023, with efforts largely to focus on integrating the two companies it has acquired, namely Erdo Asigurari and Ergo Asigurari de Viata, maintains Tiberiu Maier, chairman of the company's board of