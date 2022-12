Caroli Invested Over EUR10M in Logistics, New Packaging Lines in 2022

Caroli Invested Over EUR10M in Logistics, New Packaging Lines in 2022. Roxana Manolescu, CEO of cold cuts producer Caroli Foods Group, says the company in 2022 has improved its logistic chain, so that a major project envisaged investments in a new logistic center, in Oarja. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]