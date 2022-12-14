Report: Romania to have some delay in transition to electric vehicles due to high prices, charging infrastructure
Dec 14, 2022
Report: Romania to have some delay in transition to electric vehicles due to high prices, charging infrastructure.
Romania will have some delay in the transition to electric vehicles, one of the major obstacles being the high price of the vehicles and the insufficient charging infrastructure, reveals the data of a select report, presented on Tuesday in a workshop by the 2Celsius Association. According to (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]