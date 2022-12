Romania’s Iași hosts world esports championships finals in 2023

Iași, a major city in eastern Romania, will host the 15th World Esports Championships Finals in 2023. Bali, this year's host, officially handed over the hosting rights to the Romanian city at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition. It is the second time Romania will host the International