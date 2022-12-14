Eurostat: Romania has the lowest rate of circular use of materials in the EU



Romania had the lowest circular material use rate in the EU in 2021, with only 1% of materials being recycled and reintroduced into the economy. The EU averaged 11.7% last year. The rate measures the contribution of recycled materials to overall materials demand. The indicator is part of the (...)