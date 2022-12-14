Minister Aurescu welcomes Turkish ambassador at the end of her diplomatic mission in Romania, highlights the substantial contribution of Ambassador Füsun Aramaz to development of Romanian-Turkish bilateral relations of strategic partnership



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu received, on Wednesday, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, Füsun Aramaz, at the end of her mission in Romania, on which occasion he highlighted the importance of the bilateral strategic partnership and the recent discussions (...)