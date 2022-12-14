Tip, amounting to maximum of 15% of the consumption value, regulated by the Chamber of Deputies



The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, as a decision-making body, the draft law regulating the tip, establishing that its level will be a maximum of 15 percent of the bill, it will be possible to pay it by card and it will be taxed. As many as 189 votes... The post Tip, amounting to (...)