PwC: Nine In Ten Investors Believe Companies’ Current Sustainability Reports Contain Unsupported Claims
Dec 14, 2022
PwC: Nine In Ten Investors Believe Companies’ Current Sustainability Reports Contain Unsupported Claims.
Nearly nine out of ten investors (87%) said that corporate sustainability reporting contains “unsupported claims”, and 69% say they should be done with the same rigor as financial reporting, according to the PwC Global Investor Survey (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]