Draft bill in Romania makes tips included in checks and payable with cards
Dec 14, 2022
The Romanian Parliament adopted a new draft bill that obliges businesses like restaurants and bars to include a section indicating the tip in every check that is handed to customers. The level of the tip can be between 0 and 15% of the total cost of the check. The bill also says that the check (...)
