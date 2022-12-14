Little People Association celebrates two decades of operation with a Christmas gala for cancer survivors
Little People Association, a Cluj-based NGO offering material and mental support for young cancer survivors, is set to celebrate its 20 years of foundation with a series of seminars and a Christmas Gala event. Over 200 young cancer survivors are invited between December 16 and 18 to join a (...)
