Two out of three on-demand abortions in Romania done in the private system
Dec 14, 2022
Two out of three on-demand abortions in Romania done in the private system.
More and more public hospitals no longer offer patients the opportunity to have an abortion on demand, citing religious or moral reasons, a decision by the management, or the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing women to resort to the costly private system. Thirteen of Romania’s 41 counties reported zero (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]