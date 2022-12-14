Cluj metropolitan belt project: Mayor signs important partnership with national road company

Cluj metropolitan belt project: Mayor signs important partnership with national road company . Emil Boc, mayor of Cluj-Napoca, announced on Tuesday, December 13, a key partnership with the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) to smoothen up the ambitious project of the Cluj metropolitan belt. Sitting alongside CNAIR director general Cristian Pistol and minister of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]