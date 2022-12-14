Roughly 200 wild horses in the Danube Delta disappeared, association says
Dec 14, 2022
Roughly 200 wild horses in the Danube Delta disappeared, association says.
Around 200 free-roaming horses in the Dranov area of the Danube Delta have disappeared in recent years, according to the Animal Rescue and Care Association (ARCA), a partner of Vier Pfoten International. The NGO is demanding a law to protect the animals. “Horses have lived freely in the Dranov (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]