 
Romaniapress.com

December 14, 2022

President Iohannis on Romania’s failed attempt to join the Schengen Area: Culprits are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania
Dec 14, 2022

President Iohannis on Romania’s failed attempt to join the Schengen Area: Culprits are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania.

On Wednesday, while addressing Romania’s failed attempt to join the Schengen Area, President Klaus Iohannis stated that “the guilty are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania.” “I have seen that there are many public advisors who create expectations related to the Council meeting of today and (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Initiative Romania: Local Media Market Sees 7% Higher Revenue, Of EUR642M, In 2022 Romania’s media market is expected to generate advertising revenue of EUR642 million in 2022, up 7% on the year, according to media agency Initiative Romania.

GlobalLogic Will Pay EUR240M for Fortech Cluj The surprise of the end of the year on the IT, as well as the M&A market in Romania was the acquisition by GlobalLogic of Fortech Cluj, a Romanian IT services entrepreneurial company.

International Finance Corporation Provides EUR20M Loan To Patria Bank The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is granting a loan of EUR20 million to Patria Bank, a bank listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as part of its larger efforts to spur economic growth and support small-scale entrepreneurs in (...)

Euromoney Names UniCredit Bank In Romania As Market Leader In Corporate Banking Euromoney, an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance, has named UniCredit Bank Romania as Market Leader in Corporate Banking in its 2022 European Markets Leaders Survey, an independent global assessment of the leading financial service providers conducted across 100 (...)

Agroland Business System Strengthens Its Management Team Agroland Business System (AG.RO), the Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group which owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, on Thursday said it was strengthening its management team by appointing Adrian Gafita to the position of Chief Financial Officer (...)

Romania Ranks 13th In The EU With 116.891 New Car Registrations In Jan-Nov 2022 New car registrations in Romania grew by 7.4% on the year to 116.891 units in January-November 2022, placing the country 13th in the European Union (EU), data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...)

Romania files, through Prime Minister Ciuca, memorandum on Romania's accession to OECD Romania submitted on Thursday to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the initial memorandum regarding Romania’s accession to the OECD. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca handed over the initial memorandum regarding Romania’s accession to the OECD to Secretary General of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |