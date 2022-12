Primark Opens Its First Store In Romania On Dec 15 In Bucharest’s ParkLake Shopping Center

Primark Opens Its First Store In Romania On Dec 15 In Bucharest’s ParkLake Shopping Center. Irish fashion retailer Primark, famous for its large format stores and low pricing strategy, is opening on Thursday (Dec 15, 2022) its first store in Romania, within Bucharest’s ParkLake shopping center. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]