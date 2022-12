Fondul Proprietatea Sells Its Last 2.8% in OMV Petrom for RON764M

Fondul Proprietatea Sells Its Last 2.8% in OMV Petrom for RON764M. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) sold its 2.8% in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) in an about RON764 million transaction or RON0.43 per share, thus exiting the shareholder structure of the largest company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Fund announced on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]