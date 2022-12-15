Moldova’s Largest Bank Gets Shareholders’ Vote to Go Public on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Moldova’s Largest Bank Gets Shareholders’ Vote to Go Public on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Republic of Moldova’s largest lender, MOLDOVA-AGROINDBANK (Maib), which has a market share of 36.3% and about MDL39 billion (EUR2 billion) assets, got the shareholders’ approval to go public on the Bucharest Stock exchange in 2023. The move will enable it to raise the cash it needs for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]