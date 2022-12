Fondul Proprietatea cashes 2.85% stake in OMV Petrom

Fondul Proprietatea cashes 2.85% stake in OMV Petrom. The largest mutual fund in Romania, Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), announced that it managed to cash its entire 2.85% stake in OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) during the accelerated procedure initiated on December 13. The price was 6.5% below the pre-deal market price, namely RON 0.43 per share – and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]