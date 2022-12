Ryanair drops routes to four Romanian cities

Ryanair drops routes to four Romanian cities. Irish low-cost operator Ryanair has decided to suspend for an indefinite period all its regular routes operated from the airports of Oradea, Sibiu, Suceava and Timișoara, Boardingpass.ro announced. The company is thus dropping more than 15 routes operated to and from the four regional airports (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]