Romanian lawmakers endorse 2023 budget planning with 4.4% of GDP deficit

Romanian lawmakers, with 251 votes against 115 and three abstentions, endorsed on December 14 the 2023 budget planning as drafted by the Government, with only minor amendments. Thus, the Executive expects to bring the public deficit from 5.7% of GDP in 2022 to 4.4% in 2023, and it counts for (...)